14-year-old M’sian girl dies after accidentally shooting herself with police father’s gun

Malaysian teenager found dead after handling unattended gun

On Tuesday (16 April), a 14-year-old girl was found dead after her father, a police commissioner in Sabah, left his gun unattended in their home.

The unsupervised girl was allegedly playing with the gun when the pistol accidentally discharged.

According to reports, the gun has since been seized by the police.

Teenager dies after handling police father’s gun

According to Berita Harian Malaysia (BH), the daughter of Assistant Police Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail was found dead in their home in Lahad Datu on Tuesday (16 April).

The deceased’s 16-year-old sister discovered her body after returning home from school around 12.40pm.

Her body was allegedly covered in her own blood with her father’s gun close by.

The News Straits Times (NST) reported that Mr Ismail was at his office at the district police headquarters at the time of the incident.

It is believed that the teenager was holding the gun when she accidentally shot herself.

Gun seized after incident

According to BH, the Walther P99 semi-automatic pistol fired during the accident was seized by local police shortly after.

After initial investigations, Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Shahurinain Jais said the case was classified as a sudden death.

The police are presently waiting for an autopsy report confirming the cause of her death.

He also told BH that no arrests have been made as there was no criminal element involving other parties.

Three anonymous witnesses have given their statements to assist in police investigations.

Mr Ismail’s daughter will be buried on Thursday (18 April) after the post-mortem examination is complete.

