Police in Thailand dress up as Disney princesses & anime characters to confuse criminals during operations

Police in Thailand dress as Disney princesses to confuse criminals while combating crime

Police in Suphan Buri, Thailand, have gone viral after netizens spotted officers wearing rather unique attire — cosplaying as Disney princesses and anime characters — as they go about fighting crime.

So far, their Facebook page has featured the officers in at least three sets of outfits.

Cosplaying while catching criminals

In the first set of photos they posted on 15 Jan, some of the officers could be seen in full Disney princess attire.

The top photo showed four officers with the arrested suspect seated in front of them. From left to right, the officers were dressed as Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, and Ariel from Little Mermaid.

The Disney princess faces appeared to have been added in post.

The second photo in the post showed a couple of the officers at the scene while making the arrest. This photo appeared to have been heavily edited with costumes pasted on top of some of the officers’ clothing.

However, it appeared that at least two of the officers — Rapunzel from Tangled and Snow White — wore their Disney outfits during the operation.

Following that post, two more posts were made by the officers from Suphan Buri.

One featured them in One Piece cosplays, this time with nearly no photo editing. While the Disney princesses attracted much attention, this one went even more viral at 48,000 likes and 15,000 shares.

It is unclear if the images were AI-generated or not.

Netizens react to images

Reactions to the images were mostly of delight. Thai netizens mostly found the images hilarious and joked in the comments section about how daring some of the outfits were.

When The Thaiger shared the story to an English-speaking audience, it drew in international observers as well. One netizen even joked that the police must be taking some of the drugs they were seizing from criminals to pull a stunt like this.

Another suggested that the cosplay would even work as a deterrent because criminals would be too ashamed to get caught by cartoon characters.