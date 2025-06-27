Man in US dons Scooby-Doo costume to rob store but leaves snacks untouched

Man in US robs store while wearing Scooby-Doo costume

Ruh-roh, it appears another costumed villain is up to no good as a man in a Scooby-Doo costume robbed a store in Alabama, US.

The famously cowardly dog found himself on the wrong end of the law as local police appealed to Scooby’s “gang” to help solve the crime.

According to a Facebook post from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the robbery occurred at about 3.45am on Sunday (22 June).

An ironic costume to don for a robbery

While Scooby is often known for catching crooks in costumes, he has become the costume for the crook this time. In photos shared by the police, a man in a full Scooby-Doo outfit and a balaclava can be seen ransacking a store.

“Hey gang! We need your help solving a mystery,” they wrote in the caption. They added that the thief had broken into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville. After an alarm sounded at 3.45am, police rushed to the scene.

They discovered that the man had taken cash and coins, but unlike what Scooby would have done, he left the snacks completely untouched.

Police believe the man to be a white male who is around 1.75m tall.

Not the first time police respond to a costume

Although it usually happens around Halloween, this is not the first time police have made the news for an interaction with a costume.

In late January, a Malaysian woman returning home from a party nearly scared police officers stationed at a roadblock to death. Startled by the scary nun costume she had on, the police officer quickly sent her on her way.

On another occasion, a man in Singapore became a viral sensation when he ran a marathon in a Fred Flintstone outfit while barefoot.

Featured image adapted from Tuscaloosa Police Department on Facebook.