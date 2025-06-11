‘Mad respect’: Woman overtaken by barefoot man in Fred Flintstone costume during half marathon

Runner overtaken by man in Fred Flintstone costume as she reached her ‘pain cave’ during half marathon

While running a half marathon, a woman found herself in the unusual position of being overtaken by “Fred Flintstone”.

More astonishing was the fact that he was running barefoot, according to the TikTok video she posted on Tuesday (10 June).

Runner initially thought man was wearing a cheetah costume

In the clip, which has gained more than 70,000 views and more than 5,500 likes so far, TikTok user @w1nnerae said she had hit her “pain cave”.

This refers to a point where an athlete experiences pain as they hit the peak of their physical and mental fatigue.

At this point, she was overtaken by a barefoot man she thought was wearing a cheetah costume.

This impressed her, as she wrote in her caption: “Mad respect to whoever you are.”

She also asked netizens to help find his TikTok account.

Netizens identify costume as Fred Flintstone’s

Netizens corrected her in the comments, saying he was wearing a costume inspired by the iconic cartoon character Fred Flintstone.

Another claimed to know him, saying he is their mother’s friend who does not have TikTok, but the video has been forwarded to him.

The OP was not the only participant who was overtaken by him, with another runner saying they were “so demoralised” to be overtaken.

Man in Flintstone costume seemed to be running half marathon too

Speaking to MS News, the TikToker said her name was Woon Rae and she was taking part in the Income Eco Run, held at Marina Barrage on Sunday (8 June).

The 23-year-old student and content creator revealed that this was her second half marathon this year, the first being the 2XU Compression Run on 27 April.

The man in the Fred Flintstone costume seemed to be running the half marathon, too, she added.

She was thrilled despite being exhausted

Despite being beaten by “Fred Flintstone”, Rae will keep running, she said.

She shared that she picked up running only recently, and this year marked her first attempt at training seriously for such races: “I have been training since the start of the year.”

To stay consistent, she tries to run thrice a week, with run clubs on the weekends to keep her motivated.

Although extremely exhausted, she was thrilled to have completed the run — and even beat her previous best by 10 minutes, adding:

It felt even more rewarding that I was running for a good cause because Income Insurance matched S$1 in donations to the WWF-SG for every kilometre clocked by participants.

Now recharged, Rae said she is already looking forward to her next race.

