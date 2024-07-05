‘Polite’ car’s owner told to remove decals, given stern warning by police

Owner of ‘Polite’ car removes decals after police warning

Last month, a car resembling a police vehicle, featuring the word “polite” printed on its front and sides, raised eyebrows on Singapore roads.

Its owner has since removed most of the decals following a stern warning from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

SPF confirmed to MS News that Goh Yong Wei, 32, was issued a warning on 2 July under Section 120 of the Police Force Act 2004, following a consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The act prohibits individuals who are not police officers from wearing police uniforms or using police symbols that could mislead others into believing they are law enforcement officials.

Offenders could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both if convicted.

‘Polite’ car went viral on social media

A netizen first shared photos of the “polite” car on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on 15 June, sparking mixed reactions.

Some praised its creativity; others called for authorities to intervene.

Besides the “polite” decal, the car also sported a QR code linking to Mr Goh’s ice cream shop’s website.

Mr Goh told The Straits Times (ST) that he added the sticker to make his car more noticeable, hoping to encourage drivers to reduce speed and prevent potential accidents.

He had been in more than 10 accidents in four years and wanted to prevent more.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.