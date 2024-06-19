‘Polite’ car resembling police vehicle spotted in S’pore, owner claims it makes motorists give way

Car spotted with ‘polite’ stickers resembling a police decal

A multipurpose vehicle (MPV) resembling a police vehicle was spotted on the roads of Singapore.

However, instead of the word “police”, the words on the side of the car read “polite” instead.

In response to queries from MS News, the police said they are investigating the incident.

Car spotted decorated to resemble police car

On Saturday (15 June), the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted photos of a Toyota Alphard that’s decked with stickers that spell the word ‘polite’. It is also decorated with orange stripes.

At a glance, it looks similar to a fast response car from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Indeed, some netizens commented on the post saying they thought it was a police car.

Others say they have spotted the vehicle on the road before.

Some eagle-eyed internet users later pointed out that he is the owner of the Heartbreak Melts cafe in Ang Mo Kio.

He wants to be noticed, says owner

According to The Strait Times (ST), the MPV’s owner, 32-year-old Goh Yong Wei, said other motorists slowed down and gave way to him after he pasted the decals on his car in May.

He added that he wanted to be noticed as he found that the driving culture in Singapore “is not gracious”, especially during peak hours.

He wanted people to slow down when they see him to avoid a collision, he added.

Having been involved in more than 10 car and bike accidents in the past, he said that the decals help him avoid further accidents.

“I feel safer, and find it easier to drive around now. A lot of people in their cars giggle and show me a thumbs-up. It makes for a very positive driving experience for me,” he told ST.

In a TikTok video, Mr Goh also promoted this “driving life hack”, saying motorists will enjoy a “better driving experience”

“It’s fully legal, not very ethical, but it’s not illegal,” he was seen saying.

When we see red, blue, orange stickers we suddenly become very safe and courteous drivers. Its also quite an effective marketing and advertising method,” he wrote in his caption.

Apart from the “polite” stickers, the car was seen featuring a QR code on the side that reportedly directed to the website of his ice-cream cafe.

The owner claimed that he recorded about 20 scans each day, according to ST.

Based on information on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website, the LTA permits sticker advertisements or decals on vehicles as long as they are done in accordance with its requirements, which include words or graphics that are not related to pornography, vulgarity, sedition and offence towards religions.

In response to queries from MS News, the police confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Toyota 86 Car Disguises As BlueSG, Seen Parked In Reserved Lot & Plugging Charger

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.