Woman allegedly finds poop in Thomson-East Coast MRT cabin, claims it’s why the line’s brown

She joking added that this is probably why the brown line is brown.

By - 20 Jun 2024, 1:29 pm

Woman allegedly finds poop on Thomson-East Coast MRT cabin

While commuting on the Thomson-East Coast line on Wednesday (19 June) morning, a woman came across what she alleged to be poop at the MRT cabin’s entrance.

She shared her discovery on a local Subreddit, joking that the substance is what gave the brown line its colour.

Her post has generated some online buzz as people weigh in on what transpired.

Poop allegedly found near Thomson-East Coast MRT cabin on 19 June

The 27-year-old woman made the discovery during her morning commute from Maxwell to Orchard station.

Source: Reddit

The woman, who goes by Payton Pangleton, said the substance didn’t smell “fresh” and gave the impression that it has been “out for a while”.

Source: Reddit

Bemused netizens share poop puns

In the photo, a mysterious lump of brown matter can be seen next to the cabin doors.

“Haha that’s funny. I should take a picture of it. What a [sic] odd thing to see in the morning, you won’t see that again”, Ms Payton Pangleton said of her discovery.

The popular social media account @sgfollowsall also reposted the pictures on its Instagram account.

Source: Reddit

Netizens who saw the images found the situation humourous as well — plenty of them chimed in with their own poop puns.

Source: @sgfollowsall on Instagram

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments on the incident.

Featured image adapted from Reddit

