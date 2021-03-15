Popular Warehouse Sale In Serangoon Lets Shoppers Spend $30/Basket

Being arguably Singaporeans’ favourite bookstore, Popular seems to always have some eye-catching sales going on.

But for those planning the next stationery haul, you might want to wait it out till end March for some rare deals.

In an unprecedented warehouse sale at the Popular Bookstore HQ, you can take home everything you can fit in a basket for $30 only.

Source

This unheard-of sale lasts for 5 days from 31 Mar-4 Apr 2021.

Warehouse sale at Serangoon Popular HQ

According to a banner put up at the Popular Bookstore HQ in Serangoon, there’ll be a warehouse sale happening at the end of March.

Source

Even though not being the first of its kind there, the upcoming deal has some unprecedented discounts.

For a fixed price of $30, you get to take home everything in-store that you can fit in a basket.

The store-provided basket is 26cm wide, 36cm long and 22cm deep — so there’s ample room to fit a load of stationeries and books.

Books, stationeries & gadgets up for grabs

There’s a reason why we enjoy jalan jalan in any random Popular bookstores — chances are there’s something there we didn’t know we needed.

For those looking to stock up on your stationery supplies, you can fit a ton of pens and papers, folders and tapes.

For illustration purposes only

Source

Bookworms out there will be thrilled at the thought of fitting stacks of books in a basket for $30 — the normal price of at most 2 books.

For illustration purposes only

Source

Of course, there are electronic gadgets, DIY tools and school supplies for the ‘lil ones up for grabs too.

Remember to mark your calendars

This event certainly warrants a mark on the calendars. And here are the deets on how to get there:

Popular Bookstore HQ

Dates: 31 Mar-4 Apr

Address: 15 Serangoon North Ave 5 Singapore 554360

Opening Hours: 10am-8pm

Contact Number: 6462 9500

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio & Serangoon stations

Given how generous the deal sounds, we expect insane crowds when the sale starts.

So if you want to pile up your supplies, make sure to head down early before stocks run out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.