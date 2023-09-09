Tan Kin Lian Raises S$560 From Selling Campaign Posters, Donates Proceeds To Muslim Charity

Tan Kin Lian Sells PE2023 Posters & Raises S$560 For Charity

Mr Tan Kin Lian had previously announced that he’ll be selling his campaign posters, following the end of this year’s presidential election.

He made true to his promise and organised the sale at Bedok Hawker Centre today (9 Sep), raising S$560 in total.

Like he said before, the 75-year-old will be donating the proceeds to Jamiyah Muslim Charity.

Held the sale at Bedok Hawker Centre on 9 Sep

Mr Tan shared details about his charity sale on his personal Facebook page on Saturday (9 Sep).

He noted that the sale raised S$560 and that he will be donating the amount to the Jamiyah Muslim charity.

Attached to the simple caption was a photo of Mr Tan signing one of the used campaign posters.

He appeared to be seated in an open-air eatery which he revealed was Bedok Hawker Centre.

In a follow-up post, the former presidential candidate shared that he had personally counted the donation in front of witnesses.

He then handed the proceeds to a man named Abdul Rahman, who he said would make the donation to the charity.

As proof of the donation, Mr Abdul Rahman will have to send Mr Tan a photo.

Mr Abdul Rahman told journalists that it was the biggest donation that he had received.

Tan Kin Lian sold over 30 posters during charity sale

“The sale of my used posters at Bedok Hawker Centre went very smoothly,” said Mr Tan in a video.

He revealed that he had sold more than 30 of the campaign posters, as well as the mini (A5) and micro (A6) posters.

Mr Tan then shared that he donated the S$560 worth of proceeds through Mr Abdul Rahman, a stall owner at the Yio Chu Kang bus interchange canteen.

According to Mr Tan, the Elections Department (ELD) confirmed that he did not need a permit for the charity sale.

“The police also replied to me that this sale is not within their jurisdiction,” added Mr Tan.

Hence, he had set up shop at a table at Bedok Hawker Centre.

Said event was a success & will do more

In the same video, Mr Tan expressed his surprise that half of the people who came to buy the posters were youths.

He even noted that a few appeared to be below the voting age.

When one such individual asked if he was disappointed by the polling day results, Mr Tan said no.

“I look upon the poor result as a learning experience and I always look to the future. What can I do to help the people of Singapore have a better life?” he said.

Mr Tan then announced that he would be doing another sale at another hawker centre soon.

He will be sharing more details on his Facebook page in the coming week.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Kin Lian on Facebook and Facebook.