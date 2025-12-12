Pram rolls into car at Orchard Road junction, netizens call for parents to be more cautious

Pram that rolled and hit car at Orchard Road junction was empty, netizens say parents were ‘lucky’

A TikTok video showing a runaway pram rolling into a car at a junction along Orchard Road has sparked heated reactions online, with many netizens calling for the parents to be more cautious.

The clip, uploaded on 1 Dec, was captioned: “Please be careful. Parents were lucky they didn’t leave their kid inside.”

Pram drifts off pavement and hits car at Orchard Road junction

The video begins with a white car driving in front of the camcar along Orchard Road.

Ahead, the car reaches a junction, beside which several pedestrians are standing and waiting to cross.

As the car turns right, an empty pram suddenly rolls into it, bumping into the right side of the vehicle.

A man, suspected to be the owner of the pram, quickly rushes forward to pull it back onto the pavement.

Netizens slam parents, say incident could have been worse

Online reactions were swift and unforgiving.

Many netizens criticised the parents for their lack of attention, pointing out how lucky they were that the pram collided with the side of the car rather than being struck head-on.

Concern for the infant prompted others to express even harsher views, with one user bluntly questioning the parents’ responsibility.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying some people “shouldn’t be trusted with kids”.

Some netizens, however, took a lighter tone, jokingly saying that this was a new level of the old car accident scam.

While most comments were scathing, one viewer suggested that accidents can happen even to careful parents, offering a more empathetic alternative to the online pile-on.