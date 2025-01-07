US boys prank 12-year-old friend by pouring boiling water on his face, causing second-degree burns

12-year-old US boy scalded with boiling water in prank gone horribly wrong

A 12-year-old boy in the United States (US) became the victim of a prank that went horribly wrong when his friends poured boiling water on his face.

His mother, Tiffany West, explained that her son had gone to a neighbour’s house for a sleepover.

While he was asleep, his three friends, aged 12 to 15, decided to pour scalding water on him.

The victim suffered second-degree burns on his face and was immediately taken to a burn centre, where he underwent surgery.

Ms West described feeling both angry and in shock at the time.

She said the three boys claimed it was meant to be a harmless prank.

Although police arrested all three boys, they were later released into their families’ custody.

Court hearings for the boys are scheduled to take place next month.

Victim physically & mentally affected by boiling water prank

After undergoing surgery, the victim returned home, with Ms West sharing that he is expected to need around 12 to 14 days to fully recover.

Second-degree burns, however, often leave lasting scars.

Ms West, along with other family members, had to take time off work to care for him during his recovery.

His aunt mentioned that, in addition to physical healing, he would require counselling to cope with the emotional impact of the incident.

She observed that he appeared numb and emotionally detached after the prank.

“You got to be in shock to know your friends are capable of doing this to you. Like somebody you trusted, it’s just horrible,” his aunt said. “He never thought something like this would happen to him.”

Boy’s mother grateful for donations & support

The family is facing rising medical costs but has received significant support through online donations.

On Tuesday (7 Jan), Ms West expressed her gratitude on Facebook for the outpouring of generosity.

“Thank you all for all the continued Donations, Gifts, Cards etc, nothing goes unnoticed! (sic)” she wrote.

She also updated that her son “is healing quite well” and “doing fine”.

“Although it’s a long road ahead, but God got us! Much Love to you All! (sic)” she added.

