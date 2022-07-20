Pregnant Suspected Drug Abuser Climbs Out Of Window To Escape CNB Officers, Hospitalised For Observation

Pregnant Suspected Drug Abuser Climbs Out 11th Floor Window During CNB Operation

Singapore has a strict stance against drug abuse and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers regularly carry out operations to clamp down on such activities.

Their operations have often been eventful, and a recent one was no different. On Wednesday (20 Jul), CNB shared on Facebook that a pregnant woman was seen climbing out the window of an 11th-floor unit and scaling down three floors.

Thankfully, an officer managed to calm her down. She was then rescued and hospitalised for observation.

During the operation, her seven-year-old son was found alone in a bedroom near drugs.

Pregnant suspected drug abuser escapes through window

In the recent operation, CNB officers visited the home of a suspected drug abuser.

They knocked on the 11th storey unit, identifying themselves.

Officers then saw a woman climbing out the unit’s window, scaling down the building.

She made it down three floors before resting near the aircon ledge on the eighth floor.

An officer immediately rushed to a stairway near her and calmed her down so she would no longer endanger herself.

The woman was later rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

She was unharmed but was conveyed to a hospital for observation as she was seven months pregnant.

Young son found in bedroom

After ensuring the woman’s safety, CNB officers gained entry into her unit.

There, they found her seven-year-old son in a bedroom alone. Also in the bedroom was drug paraphernalia.

Following that, arrangements were made for the young boy’s welfare and he was placed in the custody of his next-of-kin.

CNB shared that the scene during the operation was a heart-wrenching one for everyone involved, including the suspected abuser, her child, and the officers.

The only one that benefitted from the incident was the drug trafficker who profited off the woman’s addiction.

Hope woman gets the help she needs

Drug abuse has devastating consequences not only on the abuser themselves but also on their loved ones.

This is especially true when vulnerable young children are involved.

We applaud the CNB and SCDF officers involved for rescuing the woman and her son. Hopefully, the woman will now be able to get the help she needs.

