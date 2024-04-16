Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after large tile falls on her in China subway station

Pregnant woman in coma after accident in subway station in Chongqing, China

A pregnant woman in China is in a coma after a large wall tile fell on her in a subway station.

She was reportedly around seven months pregnant and was transported to the intensive care ward following the incident.

Unfortunately, her unborn child could not be saved.

Hit by falling tile while riding escalator

On the afternoon of Monday (15 April), a pregnant woman was injured by a falling tile at Nanping Subway Station in Nan’an District, Chongqing.

A video of the scene shows the victim lying on the escalator, with broken pieces of the tile scattered around.

The area was cordoned off after the incident.

Chinese news reporters learned from relatives of the injured woman, identified as Ms Zhang, that she had been transferred to the intensive care unit and was in a coma.

Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage.

A friend told Jimu News that they had contacted the woman’s family at around 10am on Tuesday.

According to her family, she is still in the hospital.

“It’s a critical period,” they said. “There must be accountability for this matter, but the most important thing now is to save her first.”

Reports indicated that her heart stopped twice.

On her way to work when incident happened

Mr Zhu, a relative of Ms Zhang, said the woman had a store near Nanping and was on her way to work when the tragedy struck.

She was more than seven months pregnant and her due date was in early July, he said.

It is understood that since the incident occurred at a site shared by Rail Transit, Wanda Plaza, and Yonghui Supermarket, the family members of the injured are unclear about who to hold responsible.

However, Ms Zhang’s treatment expenses are reportedly being paid for in advance by the Chongqing Rail Group.

It issued a notice saying that after sending the woman to the Chongqing Emergency Centre, the group arranged for 24-hour care by dedicated personnel.

“The injured is still being treated. We will continue to do our best in following up,” Chongqing Rail Group stated.

Investigations are ongoing.

