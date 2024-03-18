Man dies after accidental fall from hot air balloon in Melbourne

Man dies after plunging from hot air balloon in Melbourne

A man has died after falling from a hot air balloon in Melbourne today (18 March).

The hot air balloon was almost 460m in the air when he plunged to his demise. It then landed safely at Yarra Bend Park shortly after the fall.

The ride’s operator is now arranging psychological support for those who witnessed the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, but authorities do not suspect a crime has taken place.

According to Sky News Australia, emergency services received an alert after locals found the body at Albert Street in Preston, a suburb in North Melbourne, at around 7.30am on Monday (18 March).

The fall occurred as the hot air balloon basket was about 1,500ft (457.2m) above the ground.

The hot air balloon later landed safely at Yarra Bend Park, which, according to Google Maps, is nearly 7km away from where the fall had taken place.

Its pilot has decades of commercial flying experience, Sky News reported.

In a statement, a Victoria Police spokesperson said: “Police are speaking to the other occupants in the balloon and witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Authorities have also put up a privacy tent at the site of the fall and closed the roads in the vicinity.

The police are investigating the case for a report to the coroner but are not treating it as a suspicious death.

Those affected will receive psychological support: Authorities

In a joint statement, Australia’s National Commercial Hot Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation said that hot air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind.

This therefore prevents passengers from “falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit”.

“Our sincerest condolences are with the family and loved ones of the passenger who died in this morning’s incident.”

The statement added that the hot air balloon operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for those affected by the incident.

