Man throws pregnant woman off moving train in India after she resists sexual assault attempt

Pregnant woman thrown off off moving train in India

On 6 Feb, a 36-year-old pregnant woman was thrown from a moving train in Tamil Nadu, India, after she resisted a sexual assault attempt.

The victim, identified as Revathi, was four months pregnant and travelling alone to visit her mother when the attack occurred.

Initially, six other women were present in the ladies’ compartment, but they had all disembarked before the accused, 31-year-old K Hemraj, boarded the train.

Man attempts to sexually assault pregnant woman

According to Navbharat Times, Ms Revathi boarded the train at 6.40am.

By 10.15am, the other women in the ladies’ compartment had disembarked at Jolarpet railway station, leaving her alone.

Around the same time, the suspect boarded the compartment.

At first, he sat quietly, but upon realising Ms Revathi was alone, he attempted to sexually assault her.

“The man kept to himself and was quiet for about half an hour before he tried to pull my dress,” she told Hindustan Times.

“I begged, saying that I’m pregnant, and I’m like your sister,” she also told India Today.

When Ms Revathi resisted and tried to lock herself in the bathroom, Hemraj dragged her to the door, broke her hand, and then pushed her off the train.

Victim suffers miscarriage after falling off train

Locals found Ms Revathi lying in pain on the railway tracks and immediately alerted the police and an ambulance.

“She told us clearly that a man pushed her out of the train,” a witness said.

Initial reports confirmed that she had suffered fractures in her hands and legs, along with a head injury.

She received first aid at a local hospital before being transferred to a larger medical facility for better treatment.

Although her foetus was stable when she was first admitted, she reportedly suffered a miscarriage on 8 Feb.