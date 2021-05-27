President Halimah Yacob Condemns People Behind Sexual Harassment Of Female Religious Teachers

Yesterday (26 May), a poll surfaced online asking people to rank the sexual attractiveness of female religious teachers – AKA asatizahs – in Singapore.

The poll was quick to draw criticisms. It also compelled many asatizahs to voice out against the harassment they faced and how authorities allegedly did not take action against the culprit.

President Halimah Yacob is now aware of the incident and has publicly condemned the people responsible for the poll.

Source

She also urged the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and police to conduct a full investigation.

President Halimah strongly condemns people behind religious teachers poll

According to President Halimah’s Facebook post on Thursday (27 May), she said she was “deeply perturbed” upon finding out the poll’s existence.

The poll on the website asked people to rank the sexual attractiveness of female asatizahs.

Source

She said people who conducted the poll and participated in it deserve “our strongest condemnation”.

Is there no limit to how low some will stoop to degrade and defile women?

Police & MUIS urged to carry out a full investigation

President Halimah warned that this behaviour is equivalent to an “open invitation” to commit sexual violence against women. Hence, she said MUIS and the police should investigate the case.

She added that Singapore must not allow the anonymity of the Internet to give courage to those who desire to abuse and violate females.

There were speculations that some students studying the religion could be the masterminds behind the online harassment.

And if that is proven to be true, President Halimah stressed that we must seriously consider whether they are fit to preach once they’ve finished their studies.

MUIS lodges police report

MUIS has also put up a statement, saying they have lodged a police report.

Source

They added that they have reached out to the victims and will be providing support and counselling.

Asatizahs face further sexual harassment online

If you weren’t aware, netizens are up in arms after encountering a poll asking which teacher should be “gangbang[ed]” — essentially being the victim of group rape.

A screenshot shows that the poll has recorded over 200 responses.

MS News spoke to an asatizah affected, who revealed further disturbing details regarding the harassment, such as having pictures of her not wearing a tudung being circulated online.

Hope culprits can be brought to justice

It’s alarming that female religious teachers are being put in such a troubling position. After all, they are figures that command respect in the community.

We hope that MUIS and the police will heed President Halimah’s words and launch a thorough investigation.

Hopefully, the culprits responsible for this will be brought to justice.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Instagram.