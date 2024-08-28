Toast Box kaya toast set now costs S$7.40, eatery attributes price hike to rising ingredient & operating costs

Netizens describe pricing of Toast Box’s S$7.40 toast box set as ‘ridiculous’

Last Thursday (22 Aug), a netizen took to Reddit to share about the “ridiculous” prices of toast sets from local eatery Toast Box.

What caught netizens’ attention most was the ‘Traditional Kaya Toast Set’ priced at S$7.40.

The post caused a stir among netizens, many of whom felt the price was rather steep for a toast set.

Many netizens pointed out that they could purchase a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter for the price Toast Box was charging.

Others also compared the prices to other local eateries such as McDonald’s and Kopitiam, which they claimed offered better value.

The kaya toast set meal comprises:

Two pieces of kaya toast

Two half-boiled eggs

A cup of medium kopi or teh

Main course food items seemingly also affected by price hike

In a separate Reddit post, netizens lamented the rising costs of Toast Box’s ‘All-time favourites’ menu items.

The menu displays three food items:

Mee Rebus Set

Salted Egg Minced Pork Rice Set

Drumstick Braised Pork Rice Set

Interestingly, the prices on the menu appeared to be plastered over with a new label, seemingly suggesting there was a price change.

Toast Box attribute rising costs to price hike

Speaking to MS News, a Toast Box spokesperson confirmed that they had increased the prices of their menu items from 31 July 2024.

They attributed the price hike to “rising ingredient and operating costs” which necessitate “adjustments” to their pricing structure.

Nonetheless, the representative said Toast Box remains committed to providing high-quality products and excellent dining experiences.

MS News has reached out to Toast Box to enquire about its product prices before the price hike.

Also read: Viral Photo Claims Toast Box Prices Rose Drastically After GST Hike, Eatery Explains Updated Menu

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Toast Box and Reddit.