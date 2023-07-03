Group Of Friends Tries S’pore Primary School Math Papers For Fun, Struggles To Solve Questions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Friends In Singapore Try Completing Primary School Math Papers As A Fun Group Activity

Earlier this year, a video of Singaporeans killing time on their flight by trying out a Primary 6 math paper went viral on TikTok.

This time, yet another group of friends has gained attention for attempting something similar.

In a TikTok video, they spontaneously chose to try doing a primary school math paper for fun.

While they struggled with the questions, they also seemed to be having a lot of fun.

Prepared for the paper by drinking wine

When hanging out with friends, doing an exam paper is probably not the first activity that comes to mind.

However, this group of friends spontaneously decided to try out a Primary 5 math paper together for fun.

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that they came across the exam papers at a random book sale.

As they reminisced about their primary school examinations, they decided to “just buy one and try for fun”.

After all, they were actually supposed to have game night. So, to replace the game they had originally prepared, they decided to do the math paper instead.

Before they started doing the paper, they first had to prepare themselves for the ordeal before them.

Most parents encourage their children to drink chicken essence before their examinations.

However, for the group of friends, they went for a more grown-up version instead: wine.

Pouring themselves a glass of red each, they prayed for themselves and hoped that their “brain cells” would not disappoint them during the paper.

Friends struggle through primary school math paper

After enjoying their wine, they began the paper.

They also added that calculators would not be allowed.

One of the first few questions was to “find the base of the triangle”.

While the OP initially seemed confident of herself when she understood the question, she realised that the answer she had in mind was not listed in any of the multiple choice options.

As they moved to the fourth question, some of her friends could not solve the question. Thus, they chose to skip it and come back to it later.

When the OP heard this, she laughed and said, “You’re never gonna get it.”

Her friend amusingly admitted that she knew she would not be able to solve the question.

Complains that question has too many words

As the OP and her friends continued with the paper, they got stuck on a question involving a character named Mr Loh.

Out of frustration, one of her friends even cursed at Mr Loh as she was struggling to solve the question.

In another part of the video, her friend also seemed to be extremely confused by the question and vented in frustration, “Why are there so many words?!”

Many of them also forgot a few math concepts taught in school, such as carrying out long division.

Netizens find activity extremely humorous

The TikTok video soon went viral, garnering over a million views.

Several netizens thought the activity actually looked extremely fun and wanted to try it out for themselves.

However, they highlighted that it might be difficult to convince their friends to join them.

Other online users agreed, sharing that their friends would definitely judge them for suggesting this activity.

Other Singaporeans also quipped that seeing those papers made them remember the trauma of studying for their exams in primary school.

Whether the OP and her friends managed to solve the questions, they definitely looked like they were having a lot of fun together.

In fact, she told MS News that she also encourages others to try out this activity, noting it was “hilarious” to see how much she and her friends have forgotten about primary school math.

Would you try this activity out with your friends? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @gladysyuen on TikTok.