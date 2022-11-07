Pritam Singh Asks For Cost Breakdown Of New HDB Flats, Indranee Says Affordability More Important

Pritam Singh Asks Whether HDB Will Reveal Cost Of Flat Development, Indraness Says That’s Not Meaningful

In Singapore, the cost of HDB flats is an emotive issue, considering more than 80% of us live in one.

Thus, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh saw fit to ask whether HDB will provide a cost breakdown for the development of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

However, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah demurred, saying affordability was more important.

Pritam Singh files parliamentary question on HDB cost

Mr Singh had filed a parliamentary question on Monday (7 Nov), asking whether HDB would provide a clear breakdown of the total development costs of all new flats in future.

He also asked exactly how much in terms of subsidies was applied to the assessed market price of these flats.

The question cited a recent Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) correction direction issued to former GIC chief economist Yeoh Lam Keong.

It was over two Facebook posts where he made statements about the cost of state land purchased for a BTO project.

Real important thing is flat affordability: Indranee

After a back-and-forth exchange with Mr Singh over the relevance of the POFMA in this case, Ms Indranee said they “don’t think anything would be achieved” by releasing the total development costs.

She felt that the “real important thing to Singaporeans” is whether they are able to afford the flat.

Every Singaporean who buys a BTO knows that they’re paying less than pure market price, the minister said, that’s why BTOs are so popular.

Pritam Singh explains how info could be meaningful

Mr Singh then suggested that this info could be meaningful to Prime Location Housing (PLH) flat buyers.

This is because upon selling the flat, they must return the quantum of additional subsidies provided as a percentage of the original assessed market value.

Another reason was due to soaring resale prices that are pushing up the market price of land, he said.

As the Ministry of National Development (MND) had delinked BTO prices from the resale market, the size of subsidies has also likely gone up to ensure BTO affordability, he added.

Thus, the info could be used to scrutinise and track the amount of subsidies being diverted for home-ownership purposes, he noted, adding,

In view of these new reasons, what is preventing HDB from publishing the dollar value of HDB subsidies for new BTO flats?

‘Not meaningful’ to disclose costs of every project: Indranee

In response, Ms Indranee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, repeated her point that affordability is the ultimate concern for the buyer.

She pointed out that PLH flats will have a greater subsidy and that’s no secret.

However, it’s just “not meaningful” to disclose the development costs of every single project, she said, adding,

The key thing is, to the buyer: Is this affordable? And that’s what HDB does.

HDB selling at loss in virtually all cases: Indranee

Earlier, Ms Indranee told Parliament that development cost comprises land cost and construction cost.

After subsidies and grants are applied to its market value, the effective selling price of a flat is derived, she added.

The HDB is selling to Singaporeans at a net loss in virtually all cases as they’re selling below market value, she also explained.

In October, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in Parliament that the HDB would make a S$270 million loss from the Ang Mo Kio BTO project.

S$250 million of the amount is due to development costs, he added.

Featured image adapted from MCI Singapore on YouTube.