5 BTO Projects Launched On 27 May Include Prime Location Flats In Bukit Merah & Queenstown

New BTO Projects Include 2 Developments That Are Part Of Prime Location Public Housing Model

Back in Oct 2021, HDB launched the first project under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, located in Rochor. Since then, many Singaporeans have speculated on the locations of subsequent PLH projects.

On Friday (27 May), HDB launched five new BTO projects, two of which are in Queenstown and Bukit Merah — they will similarly fall under the PLH model.

The other projects, located in Toa Payoh, Yishun, and Jurong West, look equally promising with a myriad of amenities nearby.

1. Ghim Moh Ascent

Ghim Moh Ascent, located in Queenstown, is one of the highly-anticipated projects that fall under the Prime Location Public Housing model.

The project sits next to Ulu Pandan Community Club and is a short 5-minute walk from Buona Vista MRT Station, giving commuters easy access to the East-West and Circle Lines.

The HDB is also located directly opposite Ghim Moh Hawker Centre, home to famous hawker stalls like Xiang Ji Roasted Delight and Hin Fried Hor Fun.

Houses at Ghim Moh Ascent, however, are on the pricier end, with 3-room flats available from S$369,000 excluding grants. Here’s a breakdown of the flats available and their respective prices:

3-room flats : from S$369,000 excluding grants

: from S$369,000 excluding grants 4-room flats: from S$511,000 excluding grants

2. Bukit Merah Ridge

The other project that falls under the PLH model is Bukit Merah Ridge.

The development is located next to Tiong Bahru Plaza, giving prospective residents easy access to shops and other retail outlets. Other amenities located within close proximity include Henderson Community Club, Delta Sports Hall, and Henderson Park Connector.

Bukit Merah Ridge is also sandwiched between two MRT stations – Tiong Bahru and Redhill stations – both of which are on the East-West Line.

Flats at this PLH development are the costliest among the five new projects:

3-room flats : from S$377,000 excluding grants

: from S$377,000 excluding grants 4-room flats: from S$540,000 excluding grants

3. Kim Keat Heights

While not classified under the PLH model, Kim Keat Heights in Toa Payoh is similarly well-connected and offers prospective residents quick access to areas in town.

Located a stone’s throw away from Toa Payoh Sensory Park, the development is ideal for nature lovers who appreciate a good relaxing walk after work.

Prospective residents can also look forward to a whole host of amenities such as sports facilities, shopping malls, and places of worship. Here are the types of flats available and their respective price tags:

2-room Flexi : from S$162,000 excluding grants

: from S$162,000 excluding grants 3-room flats : from S$289,000 excluding grants

: from S$289,000 excluding grants 4-room flats: from S$420,000 excluding grants

4. Yishun Beacon

Those seeking more affordable options can consider projects in “non-mature towns” such as Yishun Beacon, which sits between Khatib and Yishun MRT Stations.

While not as centrally located as the three preceding projects, the development is conveniently surrounded by various facilities like Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Yishun Bus Interchange, and Yishun Swimming Complex.

Here are the types of flats available:

2-room Flexi : from S$123,000 excluding grants

: from S$123,000 excluding grants 4-room flats : from S$328,000 excluding grants

: from S$328,000 excluding grants 5-room flats: from S$485,000 excluding grants

5. Lakeside View

The most affordable project of the five appears to be Lakeside View in Jurong West, with 3-room flats available from S$215,000 excluding grants.

As its name suggests, the development offers residents unobstructed views of the nearby Jurong Lake District.

At the same time, Lakeside View is also conveniently located near Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre and Taman Jurong Community Club, offering residents the utility of amenities and tranquillity of Mother Nature at the same time.

Apart from their affordability, flats at Lakeside View are also the most varied:

2-room Flexi : from S$107,000 excluding grants

: from S$107,000 excluding grants 3-room flats : from S$215,000 excluding grants

: from S$215,000 excluding grants 4-room flats : from S$320,000 excluding grants

: from S$320,000 excluding grants 5-room flats: from S$412,000, excluding grants

4,583 flats available for May 2022 exercise

According to HDB, the May BTO exercise comprises 4,583 BTO flats across all five developments.

Applications are already open and will close at 11.59pm next Thursday (2 Jun 2022).

Those applying for flats under the PLH model should also take note of the 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP), which is twice the duration of other flats.

Owners must also pay HDB 6% of the resale price, or valuation, whichever is higher when they sell their flats on the open market for the first time.

More information about the May 2022 BTO exercise can be found here.

Another chance at scoring a BTO in prime location

The May 2022 BTO exercise is certainly an exciting one, with diverse flats to satisfy home-buyers with different requirements.

If you and your bae have been eyeing an affordable abode close to town, here’s another chance – or two – at fulfilling that dream.

Be sure not to miss the deadline or you’d have to wait a few more months till the next BTO exercise.

