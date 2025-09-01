Privé Group shuts down all outlets in S’pore, cites market challenges & rising operational costs

Privé Group shuts down all outlets, 2 to be taken over by Commonwealth Concepts

The Privé Group has abruptly shut down all its outlets in Singapore, the latest in a string of F&B closures here.

The news was announced in a Facebook post on Monday (1 Sept), saying the closure was effective on the same day.

Privé shuts down with ‘great sadness’

In its statement, The Privé Group said it shared the “difficult news” with “heavy hearts”.

While the decision was not taken lightly, it was concluded that external market challenges and rising operational costs left it with “no viable path forward”.

It thanked customers, staff and partners for support, adding:

It’s with great sadness that we must close this chapter.

3 out of 5 Privé outlets shuts down

Three Privé outlets in Holland Village, Botanic Gardens and Wheelock Place have shuttered, but two more will gain new life, according to the post.

The group said Empress, a Chinese restaurant in the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), will be taken over by Commonwealth Concepts.

There has been no disruption in service, with the restaurant remaining open.

Another Privé outlet in the ACM has also been taken over by Commonwealth Concepts and will be converted into a Baker & Cook outlet. It will open on Thursday (4 Sept).

Both restaurants will also fulfil prior event bookings.

Jobs of some staff retained

Prive chairman Yuan Oeij told The Straits Times that its business started slowing down towards the end of 2023.

It then got worse each year, he said.

Fortunately, the jobs of some staff were retained when Commonwealth Concepts took over two of its restaurants.

However, it was difficult to find a solution for the other outlets to remain open to protect those who worked there, despite the group’s best efforts, he added.

