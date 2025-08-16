Fluff Bakery to close in Sept after 12 sweet years, urges customers to place last orders

Halal bakery Fluff Bakery to close in September

On Friday (15 Aug), Fluff Bakery — a halal artisanal cupcake shop — announced via Instagram that it was to close “for good”.

“It has been tough for a couple of years now, and we just can’t keep afloat anymore,” they wrote.

“Our last day at 795 North Bridge Road will be sometime mid to end September.”

The founders, Syaira and Ashraf, spoke of a bittersweet journey spanning nearly 12 years, calling on the community for support during their final weeks and urging patrons to place orders for delivery, events, or bake sales to help them close without major debts.

From tiny Jalan Pisang bakery to North Bridge Road legacy

Founded in 2012 by self-taught baker Nursyazanna Syaira, the bakery began in her mum’s kitchen before opening an outlet along Jalan Pisang in Kampong Glam in 2013.

Its signature Nutella Red Velvet cupcake — a filled confection that redefined the classic cupcake — was a best seller, said the Fluff Bakery website. Since then, they have sold over a hundred flavours of cupcakes.

Their expansion to a flagship store at 795 North Bridge Road in 2021 demonstrated enduring popularity. At its peak in 2015, they were reportedly selling over 2,000 cupcakes daily.

According to netizens, they were sold out in a few hours daily.

Longtime fans reminisce Penny University days of Fluff Bakery

Online tributes poured in from loyal customers mourning the closure. Many referenced “Penny University days”, referring to Fluff’s early presence supplying baked goods to the Penny University café in the Kampong Glam area.

Comments overflowed with fond memories — patrons lamenting the loss of their favourite flavours and praising an array of flavours like Salted Caramel, Bandung, and more.

Community rallying for final weeks of Fluff Bakery’s journey as it is to close

After announcing financial hardship, the bakery asked for support, citing pending salaries, rent, and supplier obligations.

The closing window — mid- to late-September — is expected to be filled with farewell visits and orders.

The bakery encouraged supporters to enjoy “one last hurrah” in-store or via online orders to help close the chapter on a high note.

