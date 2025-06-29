Bakery owner in S’pore battles severe arthritis, kneads dough with only 6 fingers to keep business running

Bakery owner in Singapore with severe arthritis keeps going by taking painkillers regularly

For over a decade, one Singapore bakery owner has been battling severe arthritis yet continues to show up to work every day, fuelled by painkillers and an unwavering dedication to his staff and customers.

Despite having bent fingers, nerve damage, and the use of only six fingers to knead dough, 55-year-old Lin Qinghan (name transliterated from Chinese) refuses to give up.

Even on days when the pain flares up so badly he requires acupuncture for his tennis elbow, Mr Lin pushes through, often taking painkillers “like candy” just to keep his bakery running.

Singapore baker fights through arthritis to run shop

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lin shared that he first developed gout in his 20s, but the real struggle began about 10 years ago when it worsened into arthritis.

“In the early years, gout caused heat and pain in my joints,” he said. “Later, it developed into arthritis, and whenever it flares up, the swelling and pain become persistent.”

However, the pain didn’t stop him. Mr Lin had started helping his father in the pastry wholesale business at 29, eventually launching The Emerald Bakery in 1998 with his wife, Ms Fang Yumei (name transliterated), 53.

Over time, however, the condition took a toll. The joints in his ring and pinky fingers on both hands weakened, forcing him to knead dough using just six fingers. He can no longer carry heavy items or sit for long periods.

Took painkillers daily to ease the pain

He revealed that kneading dough with great force sometimes causes him to develop tennis elbow, requiring acupuncture treatment.

“During the frequent flare-ups, the shop was so busy I could hardly take a break,” Mr Lin recalled. “I was taking painkillers almost every day to ease the pain, and even the doctor scolded me for eating them like candy.”

Despite the pain, he continues to work hard, determined to keep his employees’ livelihoods intact.

“I’m just one of many small business owners and hawkers who, despite health challenges, keep pushing forward,” he explained. “Working in the food and beverage industry isn’t easy — many think it’s profitable, but the effort and sacrifices behind it are hard to put into words.”

One customer, touched by his story, travelled across Singapore just to give him two jars of medicated plaster.

“I wanted to give him some bread, but he is also an arthritis patient, so he declined.”

Eye ulcer & nerve damage forced temporary closure

Two years ago, a mishap with bleach during a flare-up caused a severe eye ulcer that left Lin hospitalised.

“The doctor said I had an eye ulcer. Even after being discharged, my eye remained extremely sensitive. I couldn’t be near flour, steam, or anything like that and had to stay away from the kitchen.”

Later that year, in October, he injured his left hand after hitting a sink, further damaging his nerves and making movement difficult. Doctors — both Western and TCM — urged him to rest. Even his son pleaded with him to stop working.

In December, he reluctantly shut his Clementi outlet and decided to retire temporarily.

The temporary closure left him feeling guilty toward his employees, and he mentioned possibly reopening.

Reopens shop in Bukit Panjang, sells bread for less than S$2

When his employees later reached out, Mr Lin reconsidered his retirement and successfully bid for a shop in the Bukit Panjang–Senja area, reopening the bakery on 31 Aug last year.

Renovating and equipping the new store cost nearly S$100,000, but Mr Lin insisted on keeping prices affordable despite rising supplier costs.

“We have anticipated that the cost will be high, but we cannot just raise the price of our bread just because our suppliers did so,” he said.

To ensure customers get good value, Mr Lin put in a lot of effort into developing a variety of sourdough breads from scratch.

The bakery now offers 17 types of sourdough breads, including unique flavours like red wine, brandy, rice wine, and grapefruit, priced between S$8 and S$10 each.

He prices his speciality sweet breads between S$1.30 and S$1.80.

“We also take customer feedback into account and occasionally change the types of bread we offer,” he explained.

Due to his physical condition, he plans to leave the work to his employees and focus on research and development behind the scenes.

“I haven’t thought about how much longer I can keep going because I know I’m supported by family and friends along this path, and my employees take care of me during flare-ups,” Mr Lin said. “I’m not walking this journey alone.”

