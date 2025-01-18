‘Keep volume low’: New LTA prohibition signs appear on MRT trains and buses

New prohibition signs spotted on public buses & trains in Singapore

Most Singaporeans would be familiar with the various prohibition signs on our public transport.

MRT trains and buses have images restricting activities and items such as eating, smoking, and durians.

However, some passengers recently noticed new signs appearing alongside the ‘old classics’.

Last Thursday (9 Jan), a Reddit user posted an image of the inside of an MRT train on what appeared to be the North-South Line (NSL). The photo showed three new signs.

“Keep volume low,” the first sticker read, depicting the prohibition symbol over a person talking and a phone playing music.

The second sign showed a person lying down on the seats with the words “Occupy only one seat”.

Finally, the last sign prohibited people from sitting on the cabin floor.

Another Reddit post on 14 Jan showed just the “keep volume low” sticker on what appears to be an SBS Transit bus.

MRT Singapore Service Information, a group of train enthusiasts, also showcased the three new signs placed above the older prohibition ones.

“[These] new stickers are gradually rolling out,” the group’s Facebook post said.

Alongside the signs, the train enthusiasts also reminded passengers not to urinate inside MRT stations.

MS News understands that the prohibition signs belong to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and has reached out to the statutory board for more information.

Netizens question enforcement of new prohibitions

Numerous netizens agreed with the additional prohibitions, especially the one for keeping volume down.

A commenter called the MRT stickers “long overdue” and especially supported their use on public buses.

However, one netizen pointed out that those already speaking loudly, sitting on cabin floors, and hogging seats on public transport would likely not care about prohibition signs.

As such, many also felt that enforcement would be necessary to deter those breaking the new rules.

