Pu Tien Services’ suspension lifted by SFA 11 days after 169 Bytedance staff suffer gastroenteritis

Pu Tien Services’ suspension was lifted as it has implemented measures required by SFA

Eleven days after a mass food poisoning incident at ByteDance’s office, one of two caterers that supplied food to the company has had its suspension lifted.

In a media release on Saturday (10 Aug), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Pu Tien Services Pte Ltd could resume operations.

The central kitchen and catering kitchen of the Putien restaurant chain is located in the Super Industrial Building at 2 Senoko South Road.

Pu Tien suspension lifted after cleaning & sanitising premises

Since Pu Tien Services was suspended on 31 July, it has taken actions including:

disposing all ready-to eat food, thawed food and perishable food items

cleaning and sanitising their premises, including equipment and utensils

disinfecting food preparation surfaces, tables and floors

Its food handlers have also reattended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1. Its Food Hygiene Officers have reattended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

Though its suspension has been lifted, SFA will continue to place the company under close surveillance “to ensure that they adhere to food safety requirements”, SFA said.

169 people affected by gastroenteritis at Bytedance

Pu Tien and another caterer, Yun Hai Yao Pte Ltd, were suspended following a gastroenteritis outbreak at the Bytedance office in One Raffles Quay on 30 July.

In its statement, SFA also updated that the number of people affected had increased to 169, up from 130.

All of them had consumed food supplied by the two caterers. 17 were hospitalised and have been discharged.

SFA considering findings from investigations

SFA said it’s “considering the findings” from the investigations into the incident.

It “will not hesitate to take enforcement action” if food operators are found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Those convicted of an offence may face a fine of up to S$2,000 and, if the offence is continuing, further fines of up to S$100 per day that the offence continues after conviction, SFA added, saying,

Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The agency advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments to avoid patronising them.

Instead, they may provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.

