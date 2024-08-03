37 suffer food poisoning at St Luke’s ElderCare centres in May 2023, caterer fined S$2,100

Food poisoning cases came after catered lunch meals were consumed at four St Luke’s ElderCare centres

On the same day that two caterers were suspended after a mass food poisoning case at Bytedance, another caterer was fined for another mass food poisoning case.

This time, 37 people suffered from gastroenteritis across four eldercare centres.

1 hospitalised from food poisoning at St Luke’s ElderCare

In a media release on Friday (2 Aug), the Singapore Food Authority (SFA) said the gastroenteritis incidents were reported on 18 May 2023.

37 individuals across four St Luke’s ElderCare Centres had fallen ill after consuming catered lunch meals.

One of them was hospitalised and later discharged.

Checks conducted at caterer’s premises in Kaki Bukit

Based on the report, SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) started a joint investigation.

The next day, checks were conducted at the premises of the caterer, +Robert Catering Services Pte. Ltd.

It was located in an industrial building with the address 5 Kaki Bukit Rd 2.

Caterer fined S$2,100 after excessive bacteria found in food samples

12 food samples were collected from the premises.

Three of the ready-to-eat food items were found to have a higher-than-allowed amount of Bacillus Cereus, a food-borne bacteria. They were:

stir-fry cabbage with mushroom, carrot and baby corn stir-fry cabbage braised tau pok

+Robert Catering Services was subsequently fined S$2,100 on Wednesday (31 July) for food safety offences.

SFA reminded food establishments to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, saying,

SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to food safety regulations.

Pet food products found in SFA-licensed premises

In a separate case, SFA conducted an inspection on 15 Feb 2023 at an SFA-licensed premises.

A company named Sidecar Pte Ltd was licenced to operate a food processing establishment there.

However, SFA found pet food products in the walk-in freezer room.

It also found pet food packaging materials, such as tubs, lids and glass jars, in the dry storage area and office.

Company fined S$3,800

The company had thus contravened SFA’s licensing conditions with its unauthorised processing and packing of pet food at the premises.

It was subsequently fined S$3,800 on Friday (2 Aug) for carrying out unapproved trade activities there.

SFA reminded all operators of food processing and storage establishments that they must adhere to SFA’s licensing conditions and are responsible for ensuring the hygiene of food products

manufactured there, saying,

Operators are required to have a good understanding of the specifications and proper application of the food processing equipment used at their premises, as well as the cleaning and sanitation regime to maintain the equipment to ensure the safe processing of food. They are also required to ensure that the food products adhere to the Sale of Food Act and Food Regulations.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised to refrain from patronising them and instead make a report with detail to SFA’s online feedback form.

