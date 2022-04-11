PUB Launches NEWBrew Craft Beer Made From NEWater

Those amongst us preferring beer as our chosen poison have it rough when we’re out drinking with friends. After all, we are not exactly spoilt for choices.

Not to worry, though. Singapore’s National Water Agency (PUB) has rushed to our assistance. In conjunction with Brewerkz, PUB has launched a new form of craft beer.

The drink, termed NEWBrew, will be available at FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets from 12 Apr onwards. Interested customers can also purchase it on online platforms and in Brewerkz’s restaurants.

This is not the first time PUB has introduced green beer in Singapore. In 2018, the first edition of NEWBrew was launched to enthusiastic feedback.

PUB introduces new craft beer

Brewerkz and PUB announced the launch of NEWBrew through social media on Saturday (9 Apr).

Source

The craft beer is an all-new beverage brewed using NEWater, Singapore’s very own high-grade reclaimed water. Other ingredients such as German barley malts, Citra and Calypso hops and Norwegian yeast are included.

Source

With a refreshing flavour perfect for Singapore’s humidity, the Tropical Blonde Ale boasts a “toasted honey-like aftertaste.”

Beer lovers can purchase the drink for S$4.50 per can. The canned beer will come in three different designs — the Marine Barrage, MacRitchie Reservoir Park, and Singapore River.

Source

Brewerkz chose these locations as all three areas are popular leisure spots. In addition, they symbolise our city’s contribution to water sustainability efforts.

NEWBrew will be available for purchase from 12 Apr onwards. You can purchase the drink from FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets, online platforms and Brewerkz’s restaurants.

Craft beer first introduced by PUB in 2018

The Straits Times (ST) reports that PUB launched the first edition of NEWBrew back in 2018.

Source

This was in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Singapore International Water Week (SIWW). Visitors to the conference were served the craft beer, although it wasn’t made available to the public.

ST states that according to the chief executive and owner of Brewerkz, Mr Tan Wee Han, the drink received excellent feedback.

This year, NEWBrew will be released to the public just in time for SIWW 2022, held between 17 Apr to 21 at Marina Bay Sands.

During a media tasting session at the NEWater visitor’s centre in Tanah Merah, Mr Tan said,

Newbrew is a showcase of the high quality of Newater and is proof that sustainability can be delicious.

The sale will only be available till end-July, so head down to Fairprice or Cold Storage outlets early.

Grab your NEWBrew while stocks last

With nightlife resuming once again, the arrival of NEWBrew to local stores is fortunate. No longer would we have to resort to the usual selection of beers.

NEWBrew is also a huge step forward in the ongoing effort to bolster water sustainability in Singapore. As a small country, we must do what we can to be as environmentally conscious as possible.

Will you be trying NEWBrew? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PUB Singapore on Instagram.