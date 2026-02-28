Commuters kick each other after argument on SMRT bus, driver & passenger step in

Fight breaks out between commuters on Singapore public bus

An altercation involving a woman and a couple broke out on board bus service 985 on the morning of 24 Feb.

What started as an argument eventually escalated into a physical fight, with kicks and vulgarities being thrown by both parties.

The fight stopped after the bus captain and another passenger intervened.

Footage of the incident uploaded on the Complaint Singapore Facebook Group has since gone viral, with 335,000 views and 458 shares as of 28 Feb.

Passengers kick each other repeatedly

In the video, one woman is seated, while a couple can be seen standing in front of her.

Both women appear to be involved in an argument, though its contents are unclear.

At one point, the man grabs a plastic bag from the hands of the seated woman.

The two women then proceed to kick each other, while the man attempts to grab the other party’s leg.

He proceeds to tell the other party to “shut the f*** up man, kick kick kick kick kick (sic), kick for f***,” before delivering a kick towards the woman who retaliates with her own kicks.

Both ladies then continue to argue with each other, and continue to throw kicks in each other’s direction.

Bus captain and passenger intervene

Their argument attracts the attention of a passenger and the bus captain, who stopped the vehicle to try and calm them down.

The couple eventually alight the bus, but not without some final words.

As he leaves, the man turns towards the seated woman, calling her “f****** r*******”.

After the couple leaves the bus, passengers appear to act as per normal, and proceed to sit beside the lady.

Netizens react, mostly critical of the man’s actions

Some netizens pointed out that it “takes two hands to clap”, suggesting that both parties were equally responsible for the fight, while urging for patience and consideration on public transport.

Many netizens called for action to be taken against the man for “threatening and attacking” the woman.

Other netizens were more positive, and praised the passenger for stepping in to stop the fight from escalating further.

Woman involved in bus incident speaks out

In the comments section of the video, the woman seen alongside the man in the video left a comment, explaining her side of the story.

Yamone Zin stated that before the argument, she was sitting in between the other lady and her husband, the man seen in the video.

“Any slight contact happened due to normal bus movement and was not intentional,” said Ms Zin, a Myanmar national who had been working in Singapore since 2022 as a Quantity Surveyor.

Upon arriving at her destination in Bukit Batok, Ms Zin got up to leave the bus, but was “kicked” by the lady.

“I was not patient enough to just accept that and walk away, so I kicked back with my leg as well,” she admitted.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Zin further reiterated that she “didn’t do anything to make her [the woman] angry purposely”.

She believes that the woman might have been unhappy with the accidental body contact during the journey.

Ms Zin also defended her husband’s actions, saying that after seeing his wife being kicked by another person, it would be natural for him to try to protect her.

She tells MS News that she will not be making a police report, as she does not want to make things “messy”.

MS News has reached out to SMRT Transit for comments.

Also read: Man bumps into neighbour on bus in Hougang, punches her in the face repeatedly after argument

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Behold Our Outstanding Buses Singapore on Facebook.