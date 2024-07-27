Punggol & Clementi HDB flats break price record on same day, unit in Sengkang sells for S$1M

HDB flats set new record in Punggol & Clementi

On 1 July, three Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats in Punggol, Clementi, and Sengkang, changed hands in significant million-dollar deals.

The units in Punggol and Clementi reportedly set a new price record in their respective areas.

The 5-room apartment located at 269A Punggol Field set an all-time high across various room types after it sold for S$1,228,000.

According to information retrieved from the HDB website, the flat is located between the 16th and 18th floors.

Measuring 149 sq m, it is described as a “Premium Apartment Loft”.

The unit has a remaining lease of 87 years and eight months.

HDB flat transaction in Clementi marks another ATH Executive unit

Meanwhile, a maisonette at 115 Clementi Street 13 sold for S$1,150,000 — marking an all-time high for executive flats in the area.

Located between the 4th and 6th floors, the unit spans 163 sq m.

It also comes with a lease valid for 59 years and eight months.

Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million in July

In Sengkang, a 5-room flat at 216B Compassvale Drive sold for S$1,000,000.

The 112 sq m unit is located between the 16th and 18th floors and has a remaining lease of 91 years and 11 months.

That said, this is not the first million-dollar sale in the area.

In April, an executive maisonette unit at Compassvale Lane set the all-time high for HDB resale prices in Sengkang.

