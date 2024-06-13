Geylang 4-room HDB flat sold for S$1.006M, first such unit to cost 7-digit sum in estate

Geylang 4-room HDB apartment sold for S$1.006 million

A four-room HDB apartment in Geylang was sold for S$1,006,888 on 1 June.

This marks the first time a four-room flat in the area has exceeded the S$1 million threshold.

In particular, the record-breaking unit is located in Block 82A Circuit Road.

Other units in the same block are listed for sale at prices ranging from S$700,000 to S$1.04 million.

4-room HDB flat is between the 13th and 15th floors

The four-room HDB apartment is situated between the 13th and 15th floors of the building.

In total, it covers an area of 93 square metres, which translates to a price of S$1,005 per square foot (psf).

Source: Housing & Development Board

According to data from the Housing & Development Board website, the unit has a remaining lease of 95 years.

Geylang flat is conveniently located near several amenities

Other units currently available for purchase in Block 82A Circuit Road are priced between S$700,000 and S$1.04 million, or S$854 to S$1,140 psf.

99.co attributes these prices to the HDB apartment’s location, property condition, and features, as well as market trends.

Nearby amenities include MacPherson MRT station and St. Margaret’s Primary School.

It is also a five-minute drive to several nearby malls such as PLQ Mall, SingPost Centre, and Paya Lebar Square.

