Fire breaks out at migrant workers’ dorm in Punggol, involved contents of rubbish chute

No injures reported from fire at migrant workers’ dorm in Punggol

In the early morning on Saturday (24 Aug), migrant workers were awakened when a fire broke out at their dormitory.

Footage posted on TikTok that day showed flames spreading through all four floors of the block, near the staircase.

The user who posted the clip said the fire started at around 2.30am in his dorm at Punggol Point.

Fire alarm & shouts heard as blaze rages

As the fire raged, smoke filled the air and the fire alarm sounded.

Residents were also seen running out of their rooms as shouts were heard.

Soon, a valiant security officer was seen putting out the fire on the first floor with an extinguisher. The blaze on the first three floors of the building then appeared to quell.

The OP praised the security guards for “doing a great job”.

SCDF arrives to put out fire as workers watch on

A TikTok video posted by another user showed migrant workers, some wearing just a sarong, gathering in the open space outside the dorm.

It also showed officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arriving and getting to work.

Scores of workers watched on as the SCDF put out the fire.

In his second video, the previous user said everything was under control. His clip showed that the fire had been put out.

He praised the dorm’s security guards for working hard to help extinguish the fire and the SCDF firefighters who arrived very fast.

Most importantly, no one was injured, he said.

Punggol dorm fire put out with compressed air foam backpacks

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire about 2.25am on 24 Aug.

It was taking place at 501A Punggol Way — the address of the Migrant Worker Onboarding Centre.

The fire involved the contents of a rubbish chute. It was extinguished using two compressed air foam backpacks.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

