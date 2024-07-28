Solar panels catch fire at Kian Teck Road factory, 76 workers evacuated

Solar panels catch fire at Kian Teck Road factory

A section of solar panels caught fire on Saturday (27 July) at 11 Kian Teck Road in Jurong.

Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out the fire within 20 minutes, using two water jets.

76 staff evacuated the premises before SCDF’s arrival.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire at a Kian Teck Road building.

“Upon arrival, a section of solar panels mounted on the zinc roof of a single-storey factory was on fire,” it said.

Firefighters used two water jets to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. SCDF explained that such fires can spread quickly.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire is likely to be of electrical origin from the solar panels,” SCDF noted.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and 8world News on Facebook.