‘Mushroom-shaped’ fireball shoots up in sky in Taiwan after fire breaks out in acrylic factory

Fire in acrylic factory causes ‘mushroom-shaped’ fireball in Taiwan

A mushroom-shaped fireball shot up in the sky after a fierce blaze broke out at an acrylic factory in Tainan City, Taiwan, at about 8.44 am on Thursday (18 July).

According to an ETtoday report at 1.56pm, the fire was so intense that it was not extinguished despite firefighters and equipment being dispatched.

Due to the poor air quality, authorities have issued reminders for residents and people living in nearby areas to protect themselves.

Fire could not be put out

As soon as the police received the report, officers immediately dispatched a fire brigade consisting of 39 vehicles and 79 personnel, along with a drone, a firefighting robot, a foam chemical truck, and a supply truck.

However, ETtoday reported that the fire was so intense that firefighters could not get close enough to put it out. More firefighting personnel and vehicles have been added to help put out the fire.

The acrylic factory stored a large amount of flammable materials such as methanol and toluene, leading to constant explosions and thick black smoke billowing from the location.

A fiery mushroom-shaped fireball was also seen shooting up into the sky.

All factory personnel have been evacuated, and no one is reportedly trapped, reported Zhongtian News Network. The cause of the fire still needs to be investigated.

Residents warned about potential impact on air quality

Satellite images on the Central Meteorological Administration website show black smoke continuously drifting northwards.

As such, the Tainan City Environmental Protection Bureau has reminded residents in mountainous areas to wear masks outdoors and to keep their doors and windows tightly closed due to the potential impact on air quality.

People who live in downwind areas have also been told to pay attention to changes in air quality.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday News on YouTube, Taiwan News on YouTube