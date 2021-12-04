One Punggol Will Be Connected To MRT & Waterway Point

Punggol is a relatively new estate, and besides Waterway Point, some people might feel that other amenities are somewhat lacking.

That will change very soon when the Punggol Town Hub opens in the middle of 2022.

The integrated development will house several amenities and government services under 1 roof.

It will also include a hawker centre, library, childcare centre and healthcare facilities.

New hub named One Punggol

In recent years, the Government has opened a few one-stop community hubs like Our Tampines Hub (OTH) and Heartbeat@Bedok.

These buildings provide residents with an array of services without them needing to step outside.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (4 Dec), Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said Punggol’s version would be called One Punggol.

He and the other MPs in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC attended the topping-up ceremony on Saturday morning.

Building 80% completed

Minister Teo also revealed that it would open in mid-2022.

During the ceremony, Dr Janil Puthucheary said the building is already 80% completed, reported The Straits Times.

It was supposed to be completed in 2021, but the opening was delayed due to the pandemic.

Central atrium is a key feature

Designed by DP Architects, One Punggol will be a whopping 45,100 sq m in size.

One of its key features is its central atrium that connects all 5 floors and services to one another and serves as a main thoroughfare.

The open area will be conducive for meet-ups and cultivating an inclusive community.

One Punggol will be well-connected

One Punggol will also be extremely accessible to the public.

It’ll be linked by walking paths to Punggol MRT station and Waterway Point, as well as the nearby parks and HDB blocks.

There’ll also be a pedestrian overhead bridge from Punggol Regional Sports Centre.

Various services including healthcare & childcare

The list of amenities in One Punggol is exhaustive, and includes services like an public service centre for government services and HDB Branch Office.

It’ll also have healthcare facilities like:

blood collection centre kidney dialysis centre senior care centre

As Punggol will have many young families, a childcare centre with about 500 pre-school places will come in handy.

700-seat hawker centre

But what will probably inspire Singaporeans the most is food, glorious food – One Punggol will have a 700-seat hawker centre.

That’ll surely satisfy all of residents’ gastronomic needs.

Library will span 5 floors

However, if food is nutrition for your soul, the massive library will feed you for life.

It will span all 5 floors of the building.

Punggol Regional Library will also have inclusive spaces for all visitors and special collections for people with disabilities.

Sports facilities for the active

Those who’d like to have an active body on top of an active mind will delight in making use of the 4 badminton courts in the multi-purpose hall on the 5th floor.

The hall can also convert into a performance venue with 600 retractable seats.

Futsal and basketball courts will also be available for those prefer to, erm, play with bigger balls.

Get some fresh air at rooftop garden

Though everything is under one roof, residents will still be able to get some fresh air at the rooftop garden.

There’ll be barbecue pits so people can party under the stars with a view of Punggol Town Centre.

Other facilities include a Sun Deck and Sky Deck.

Another hotly anticipated opening in Punggol

Now that One Punggol has a name and a rough completion date, residents will probably be looking forward to it even more, as it becomes a reality.

The hub’s 2022 opening will come hot on the heels of another much-anticipated new development in Punggol, Northshore Plaza II.

As it has already been delayed once, residents have been waiting for this for awhile so One Punggol might even be more popular than OTH.

We’ll certainly be waiting with bated breath.

