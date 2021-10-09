Northshore Plaza I Will Be Connected Directly To Samudera LRT Station

Those who’ve been to Punggol’s Northshore District will attest that it’s pretty far-flung.

And as a relatively new estate, there really isn’t much now in terms of dining options or retail therapy.

That’s about to change when Northshore Plaza I opens on 29 Oct.

Among the tenants that residents can look forward are favourites like McDonald’s, HaiDiLao and Decathlon.

Northshore Plaza will open in 2 parts

The new mall announced the good news via a Facebook post on Saturday (9 Oct), sharing that it will actually open in 2 parts.

The 1st to open will be Northshore Plaza I on 29 Oct. It’ll be located between Punggol Way and Northshore Drive, and linked to Northshore Residences.

Of the 2, Northshore Plaza II will have the more scenic location, as it’ll be overlooking the Straits of Johor.

That’s why the HDB has billed it as “the first seafront neighbourhood centre to be built in an HDB estate” and “a unique waterfront shopping experience”.

However, this section will open only in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Northshore Plaza I connected to LRT station

Not only will Northshore Plaza I be the 1st to open, it’s also the more accessible of the 2 parts.

That’s because it’ll be directly linked to Samudera LRT station, 4 stops away from Punggol MRT interchange.

So Punggol residents who’re already tired of Waterway Point have a new shopping option just an LRT ride away.

Of course, Northshore Plaza I & II will also be linked across the road via a bridge for easy access.

Familiar favourites to look forward to

The mall also helpfully confirmed the tenant list, so visitors know what to look forward to when Northshore Plaza I opens in just 3 weeks.

McDonald’s will be there of course, as no neighbourhood can do without the golden arches.

Another familiar favourite will be Haidilao hotpot, which will be popular with families and friend groups once we be dine out in bigger groups once more.

A fairly recent addition to our retail scene that’s now booming is Decathlon. Its impending arrival at Northshore Plaza I will be good news for those who like to exercise near the seafront.

According to Decathlon, its experience store there is the company’s 6th. It’ll have 4,200 sq m of space and 2 levels.

Besides these, there’ll also be a Giant Supermarket for daily essentials, Koi Thé for your bubble tea fix and the usual learning centres.

Over at Northshore Plaza II, what catches the eye are the latest branch of fast-food chain A&W and $2 shopping haven Daiso.

Other gastromonic highlights to expect are 4Fingers Crispy Chicken, Slappy Cakes and Creamier.

Architectural features

For those more interested in architectural features, the mall will have an airy arrival atrium filled with light.

There’ll also be a community plaza for events and shows.

The building will also be surrounded by verdant greenery, located as it is within a comprehensive network of community spaces and parks.

This naturally ventilated “community spine” will connect the mall to the residential blocks, and also extends alongside the common green to Punggol Promenade.

This will provide convenient and sheltered access to the waterfront, HDB said.

A reason to visit the north-east

The addition of another new mall in Singapore might be somewhat of a regular thing, but it still draws lot of attention.

At least now curious Singaporeans will have a reason to visit the extreme north-eastern end of the island.

For residents living in Northshore District, they’ve had to head over to Waterway Point for their shopping needs for awhile.

So we’re sure they won’t be able to stop themselves from rushing to Northshore Plaza I when it opens later this month.

