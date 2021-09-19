McDonald’s Licensee Wins Tender For Ridout Tea Garden Site

When we live in Singapore, we’re used to familiar landmarks changing or going away forever.

The same was supposed to happen to the McDonald’s outlet at Ridout Tea Garden after their lease expired on 31 Dec.

However, good news for those with fond memories of the site: McDonald’s has won the tender for the site.

Source

That means it’s going to stay put for at least another 3 years.

Winner of SLA tender announced in Aug

In Apr, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) called a tender for the site, which has an official address of 580 Queensway.

The winner of the tender was expected to be announced on 19 Aug.

Well, it’s now Sep, and according to the SLA website, it’s been won by a company named Hanbaobao Pte Ltd.

Hanbaobao Pte Ltd is licensee of McDonald’s

While the company’s name may not mean much to some people, those who understand hanyu pinyin will realise that “hanbaobao“ means “hamburger” in Mandarin.

According to Bloomberg, Hanbaobao Pte Ltd is the licensee of McDonald’s in Singapore.

Source

If you think this sounds too cute to be true, check out your receipt the next time you eat at McDonald’s.

You may find the company’s name on it.

Source

Winning bid was $40,000 per month

The SLA website also says that McDonald’s winning bid was the hefty sum of $40,000 per month.

Source

However, that was only the 2nd-highest bid. The highest was made by The Oddle Company Pte Ltd, which pitched in $55,000.

It’s unclear why Oddle didn’t win the tender.

The companies were among 14 that bid for the site, the lowest being $14,888.

Source

McDonald’s will stay for at least another 3 years

When SLA called for the tender in Apr, it invited interested parties to apply for a fresh tenancy of 3 years, which can be extended for 2 further terms of 3 years.

It also added,

The incumbent tenant and sub-tenants are welcome to participate in the tender if they wish to continue their operations.

Now that McDonald’s has won the bid, that means it’ll stay put at the site for at least another 3 years longer.

That means more time for fans to enjoy a McDonald’s meal al fresco overlooking greenery and water – like you’ve entered a whole other realm.

Source

McDonald’s previously announced departure

In Apr, McDonald’s had told MS News that it would be ceasing operations at the site at the end of this year.

That’s because it’s currently being tenanted to a company called Hayman Private Limited since 1 Apr 2016, and this lease will expire on 31 Dec.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s on their decision to stay, and will update this article when they respond.

One of the oldest McDonald’s outlets in Singapore

McDonald’s also revealed that the branch at Ridout Tea Garden as one of the chain’s oldest outlets in Singapore.

It’s been serving customers for 32 years, and is a perfect escape from city life.

If you’ve not been there yet, it’s time to drop in to see why it’s so beloved. Here’s how you can get there:

McDonald’s Queensway

Address: #01-580 Ridout Rd, Tea Garden, Singapore 149066

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Commonwealth Station