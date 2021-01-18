Daiso Singapore Launches Online Store On 18 Jan

Daiso is well-known as a $2 shopping haven. We enjoy walking along their shopping aisles, admiring an abundance of nifty everyday items created by the Japanese.

With a $2 price tag on everything in-store, it’s pretty easy to go in holding an empty basket and emerge with an overflowing one.

Now, shopping at Daiso just became more convenient for thrifty shoppers. On Monday (18 Jan), Daiso Singapore announced on Facebook that they have launched their new online store.

Your favourite $2 items, from adorable stationery and gift wrappings to cleaning products and homeware, are just a few clicks away.

Daiso online store has 430 products

If you’re a Daiso fan, this will be great news for you. Daiso’s online store has officially launched on Monday (18 Jan).

The $2 mega store, known for selling a diverse array of goods at affordable prices, now has its collection available online.

While not everything from Daiso has been made available yet, there are 430 products in over 25 categories being sold in their online store as of now.

So whether, you’re buying cleaning products, kitchen tools or pet supplies, you can now do it in the comfort of own your home.

Minimum purchase of 5 items

To be eligible for delivery within Singapore, you’ll need to make a minimum purchase of 5 items, i.e. $10.

There will be a basic delivery fee of $5, but may differ according to the weight of your items.

Just like shopping at one of the many brick-and-mortar stores across the island, we trust gathering 5 items in your Daiso online basket won’t be hard at all.

Snacks, unfortunately, aren’t available yet. We hope they will be soon.

Enjoy cheap bargains without having to leave the house

When the pandemic hit Singapore and disrupted businesses, we saw many stores increasing their online presence over time.

The move to launch an online store by Daiso will definitely be a welcomed initiative as customers get to enjoy cheap bargains without having to jostle with crowds.

If you’re already reeling with excitement and can’t wait to show your support for Daiso’s online store, you can check out their store here.

