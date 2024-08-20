Putien removes service charge & GST at all S’pore restaurants from 20 Aug

Putien restaurants to drop GST & service charge fees from 20 Aug

From Tuesday (20 Aug), diners at Singapore restaurant chain Putien will no longer have to pay the 9% Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 10% service charge.

This applies to all 19 Putien locations in Singapore, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The charges will also be waived at two Uncle Fong Hot Pot Restaurant locations and Sam Leong St Chicken Rice.

The restaurant’s founder and chairman, Fong Chi Chung, explained that he intended to give back to customers who had supported them over time.

He confirmed that the move is not a temporary promotion and that it had been in the works since January.

Mr Fong also assured customers that the food prices on the menu would not increase and the portions would remain the same.

Business plans for London & Tokyo in 2025

The 56-year-old businessman told ST that he had planned to announce the move earlier.

However, the ByteDance food poisoning case involving Yun Hai Yao Pte Ltd and Pu Tien Services Pte Ltd caused delays.

Speaking about the recent case, Mr Fong said that what happened was a first and “a pity”.

That said, the business is looking for ways to improve its food and service.

Putien’s first restaurant opened in 2000 at Kitchener Road and earned a Michelin star for seven consecutive years before losing the star in 2024.

Looking ahead, Mr Fong plans to expand to London and Tokyo in 2025, adding to their 85 international locations in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

