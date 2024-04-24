QR code clearance system to be progressively implemented at Johor land checkpoints from June

Johor land checkpoints to progressively launch QR code systems

From June, Johor’s two land checkpoints will implement a QR code immigration clearance system.

The pilot scheme will begin on factory buses travelling to Singapore, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

It is anticipated to cut the clearance time by half, noted NST in a separate report.

QR code trial currently for Malaysians travelling by factory buses

Earlier this month, Johor expressed interest in exploring the QR code system after Singapore received positive feedback for its initiative which began on 19 March.

On Tuesday (23 April), the state announced that it will trial the QR code clearance system at both land checkpoints in Johor.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Johor’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that the trial is applicable to Malaysian citizens who travel to Singapore via factory buses.

However, travellers should still bring their passports as both countries have not yet integrated their systems.

On a daily basis, there are around 400 to 500 factory buses that pass through the Johor-Singapore land checkpoints.

Travellers will need to generate code using mobile app

Under the pilot, immigration officers will board the factory buses with QR scanners on hand.

Using a mobile app, travellers will need to create a profile and generate an individual or group code for officers to scan.

“It is now at the polishing up and tightening stage,” Mr Fazli told NST.

With the rollout, Johor will be the first Malaysian state to launch the system at its international checkpoints.

In January, Singapore and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work on a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Apart from strengthening both countries’ economic climate, the zone is expected to improve the cross-border flow of goods and individuals.

Featured image adapted from Causeway Link and Singapore Malaysia Johor Factory Bus – Bas Kilang on Facebook.