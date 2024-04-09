Johor looking to implement QR code immigration clearance system after S’pore receives positive feedback

Johor keen to implement QR code system for immigration clearance

Johor is looking to follow in Singapore’s footsteps and implement QR codes for immigration clearance at its land checkpoints.

This comes after the Lion City received positive feedback for its swift and convenient system, The Star reported.

After the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, a committee chairperson from Johor will meet relevant agencies in Singapore to explore the initiative.

Positive feedback by travellers given towards the system

Since 19 March, travellers entering and leaving Singapore by car have been able to clear immigration using QR codes.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) highlighted that the system can decrease overall waiting time by over 30%.

Travellers The Star spoke to have been optimistic.

A freelancer who crosses the Causeway multiple times weekly said: “I only have to scan the code on my smartphone.”

It is quicker by a few seconds but it can save a lot of time for those travelling in groups.

He added that all the passengers in one vehicle can be registered under a single code.

Another traveller pointed out that the system will help increase bus availability as vehicles can cross the border much faster.

He also believes that should Malaysia implement it, the country will become “more digital-forward”.

Johor & Singapore will meet to discuss QR code system

At present, Johor has plans to further explore the viability of the system.

Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the state’s works, transport, infrastructure and communication committee chairman, said he will be speaking to the Republic’s agencies to assess the outcome of their initiative.

He remarked that he would engage in discussions with Johor Immigration’s director-general after the meeting.

In January, Singapore and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work on a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The zone is anticipated to improve the cross-border flow of goods and individuals.

It will also strengthen the economic climate of both countries, making it mutually beneficial.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook and Bloomberg.

