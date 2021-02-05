HDB Launches BTO Flats In Queenstown & Jurong East For The 1st Time In 10 Years

BTOs in mature estates are typically highly sought after. Even though they usually range at a higher price, most people are willing to pay a premium for reasons like accessibility.

Queenstown, in particular, has been quiet on the BTO front for a good 10 years now.

But an upcoming launch by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) there and in Jurong East may beckon exciting prospects for young home seekers.

3 & 4-room units available for sale

HDB announced in a press release yesterday (4 Feb) that they’ll be offering roughly 4,900 BTO flats in the following estates in Aug:

Hougang

Jurong East

Kallang Whampoa

Queenstown

Tampines

While all the locations have their own perks, we’re sure many eyes are on Queenstown, a mature estate not far from Orchard Road.

In case you’re curious, there will only be approximately 610 units available there, according to HDB InfoWeb. The units are 3 or 4-room ones, so keep that in mind before you decide.

Prices of 3-room flats will start from $310,000, while 4-rooms, $450,000 — without grants.

To have a clearer idea of their exact locations, HDB reveals that the flats will be next to Alexandra Hospital and Alexandra Fire station.



Besides the limited number of units available, we expect young couples to find other benefits to living in Queenstown.

Central location of Queenstown BTO a huge selling point

Due to the prime location of Queenstown, we can anticipate the launch to be popular, especially among younger families.

Not only does the estate offer a myriad of well-developed amenities, getting to the CBD and Orchard Road will be super convenient.

Whether you’re driving or taking public transport, town will be just a stone’s throw away.

Folks who work in the CBD especially would appreciate the shorter commutes to the office.

Other BTO launches in Jurong East, Kallang, Tampines & Hougang

Besides the highly sought after Queenstown launch, HDB will be launching new projects in Jurong East, which will also have new BTOs for the first time in a decade.

According to HDB, only some 560 units will be available there.

Set to be next to Toh Guan MRT station, the project offers 2-room flexi, 3-room, and 4-room units.

Prices have yet to be determined for the units.

The units available at the other estates will be as follows:

Kallang/Whampoa – 3 & 4-room

Tampines – 4 & 5-room

Hougang – 2-room flexi, 3, 4 & 5-room

Plan ahead for a chance at these elusive estates

While the launch seems pretty far away, people who want a chance at these limited units ought to start their planning soon.

Find out more about how to apply and the grants available here.

We wish all applicants the best, and hope they’ll be able to get their dream homes.

