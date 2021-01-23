HDB’s Next BTO Exercise To Happen In Feb 2021, 3,700 Flats Available For Order

Demand for many big-ticket items may have dwindled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it seems Build-To-Order (BTO) flat are seemingly immune to these market forces.

Though we are just less than 1 month into the new year, HDB has already released information on the first BTO launch of 2021, which will happen in February.

Come next month, 3,700 new BTO flats will be released in mature estates like Kallang and Toa Payoh as well as new estates like Bukit Batok and Tengah.

The exact date of launch has not been specified by the Housing and Development Board (HDB), but here’s a quick look at what you can expect.

1,820 BTO flats open for grab in mature estates in Feb

Surrounded by 3 MRT stations – Boon Keng, Farrer Park, and Bendemeer – various religious sites, and sports facilities, the BTO estate at Kallang/Whampoa ranks high on the convenience chart.

Not only is the famed Whampoa Hawker Centre only a 5-min bus ride away, but the myriad of eateries along Balestier Road and Lavender Street will also satisfy even the pickiest of foodies.

620 BTO units will be released in the estate. Here are the flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

The other mature estate is Toa Payoh (Bidadari). Similarly, it’s also surrounded by 3 MRT stations – Bartley, Woodleigh, and Potong Pasir – and surrounded by sports and healthcare amenities.

The central estate has been among the most sought-after in past BTO launches. Apart from its proximity to town, we think the nearby Bidadari Park might also have something to do with its popularity.

Due to complete in 2022, the park has a lake, 6 kilometres of trails, and open lawns perfect for a day out with Mother Nature.

There will be 1,200 units released in the estate. Here are the flats available:

3-room

4-room

5-room

1,880 BTO flats to be offered in new estates

While newer estates might not have as much amenities compared to mature ones, their advantages include a quieter environment and a cheaper price tag.

One such area is Bukit Batok,which is close to Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok MRT Stations on the North-South Line.

Apart from the usual types of BTO flats, Bukit Batok is also the pilot site for Community Care Apartments in Singapore, which provides assisted living for seniors.

Each occupying 32sq metres, the apartments are equipped with care devices that cater to seniors’ needs, allowing them to age independently.

Communal areas, recreational facilities, as well as a community garden also enable seniors to age actively.

1,120 units in the estate will be offered. Here are the types of flats available:

Community Care Apartments

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room

The other new estate awaiting couples is located at Tengah. The current MRT station closest to it is Bukit Batok station, but 4 others are underway — Tengah, Hong Kah, Tengah Plantation, and Tengah Park on the Jurong Line.

Tengah estate might be ulu for now, but with the upcoming developments, Singapore’s first smart and sustainable town is certainly one to watch.

According to HDB, Tengah town will also have nature-centric neighbourhoods webbed with walking and cycling lanes.

760 units will be released at the estate comprising the following:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

Feb BTO launch has unique blend of flats in mature and new estates

The unique blend of units in mature and new estates will certainly interest home-buyers of all kinds. So if you and bae are in the market in search of a new abode, don’t give this a miss.

Following the February BTO launch, the next exercise is expected to happen in May where flats in Woodlands, Bukit Merah, Tengah, and Geylang will be offered.

For more information on application method and what kinds of grants you are eligible for, check out HDB’s website here.

Which of the estates featured in the February BTO launch are you eyeing? Share it with us in the comments below!

