Long queue forms at petrol station in Mandai due to 40% discount promo on National Day

Long queue at Smart Energy petrol station in Mandai started at midnight

At the stroke of midnight on National Day (9 Aug), a long queue formed outside a petrol station in Mandai.

The motorists were lining up to enjoy a 40% discount offered by the Smart Energy petrol station for one day only.

Queue for petrol stretched out to Mandai Road

According to a netizen who posted a TikTok video of the queue, they reached the petrol link station along Mandai Link at about 11.57pm on Friday (8 Aug), just 3 minutes before the promotion was due to start.

That meant they were the first few cars in the queue, and there were already several in front of them.

When they filled up their petrol and left, however, they noticed a snaking queue that stretched out from Mandai Link all the way out to Mandai Road, a scene she described as “madness”.

Netizen paid S$48.99 for a full tank

Though the deal was worth it, the catch is that motorists must sign up as a Smart Energy Card member to enjoy it, she said.

Then, the card must be topped up with cash at the kiosk before it can be used to pay for petrol at the pump.

This meant that they did not know how much their petrol would eventually cost and how much to top up the card with.

As they drove a Toyota Corolla Axio and arrived with less than a quarter tank, she decided to top up the card with S$50.

Eventually, her calculations were correct as they paid S$48.99 for a full tank.

Discounted petrol available all day on National Day

According to the SG60 promotion, Smart Energy card members will get a 40% discount off petrol and diesel for the entire day on National Day, up till 11.59pm.

Non-members may sign up as a member in-store to enjoy the discount, which is valid at all three of its petrol stations in Mandai, Jalan Buroh and Defu Lane.

More information can be found on Smart Energy’s website, but motorists should be prepared for long queues.

