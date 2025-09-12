16-year-old drunk girl among 7 arrested during police raids at Rochor Canal Road & Little India

5 vapes also seized during police raids at Rochor Canal Road & Little India

A 16-year-old intoxicated girl was one of seven people arrested during recent police raids conducted at Rochor Canal Road and Little India.

The other six were men, four of whom are suspected members of unlawful societies, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (12 Sept).

Close to 100 checked during raids in Rochor Canal Road & Little India

The enforcement operations took place on Thursday (11 Sept), led by the Central Police Division (CPD) and supported by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Officers conducted proactive checks on close to 100 invididuals at 18 public entertainment outlets in Rochor Canal Road and Little India.

The intention was to suppress secret society activities at these locations, SPF said.

Teen girl arested for drunkenness in public & using forged electronic record

The 16-year-old girl was arrested for drunkenness in a public place under Section 14(1) of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

Offenders found guilty may been jailed for up to one month and/or fined up to S$1,000.

She had also allegedly used a forged electronic record, an offence under Section 471 read with Section 468 of the Penal Code 1871.

Those convicted face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine.

4 men suspected of being members of unlawful societies

Four of the six men, aged between 24 and 44, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Another man, 22, was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, and using abusive words towards a public servant.

The first offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine or caning, under Section 332 of the Penal Code.

The second offence carries a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to S$5,000 under Section 6(3) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014.

Finally, a 40-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, with his case was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

2 men nabbed for vape-related offences

Additionally, two men aged 38 and 40 were nabbed for vape-related offences, which will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Five vapes and related components were also seized.

Those found to possess, use, or purchase vapes may be fined up to S$2,000 under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993.

Police have ‘zero tolerance’ towards gang activities

CPD Commander Wong Keng Hoe said the police will continue to deter gang activities by conducting enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments and popular congregation hotspots.

Proclaiming “zero tolerance” towards secret society activities that threaten Singapore’s public safety, he also said SPF would not hesitate to take action against errant outlets and those who associate with secret societies.

The police will continue to monitor the situation, SPF added.

Also read: