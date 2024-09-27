Rat caught gnawing tandoori chicken at M’sian mamak stall

On Wednesday (25 Sept), a video surfaced in a Facebook group showing a rat feasting on tandoori chicken hanging at a mamak stall in Malaysia.

Humorously referencing the animated movie Ratatouille, the post read, “Kids are always fond of Ratatouille”, drawing comparisons between the rat and the fictional culinary rodent.

The incident seemingly occurred in Malaysia; however, the OP did not provide details regarding the exact time, date, or location.

Tandoori chicken left unattended

In the footage, the tandoori chicken was left exposed, giving the rat free access to gnaw on the meat.

A voice in the video can be heard exclaiming “Oh my God!” as the rat dug into the chicken.

Someone was also heard saying the rat was “actually pretty cute”.

After nibbling on the chicken for a while, the rodent then darted across the floor, causing diners to scream.

The person behind the camera could be heard laughing at the bizarre sight.

Most netizens expressed horror and disgust at the scene, though some found it amusing.

One joked that the rat should be given “a chef’s hat already”, while another remarked that the rodent was rather brave to come out at this time.

