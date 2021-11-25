Raybe Oh Shares She’s Bravely Moving Forward In Life

Earlier this year, a tragic car accident along Tanjong Pagar left many Singaporeans shook. Videos and accounts of the accident that followed were shared like wildfire on social media.

One of these tales includes the selfless act of Ms Raybe Oh, who rushed into the blazing car in an attempt to save her fiancé. She suffered burns to about 80% of her body as a result and was last reported to be out of the ICU back in February.

Recently, she took to Instagram to post a picture of her deceased fiancé and her after 7 months of inactivity.

Source

Shin Min Daily News reports that the 26-year-old is recovering well after her discharge in June this year.

They also reported that she is currently undergoing multiple rehabs, skin grafting sessions, and physical therapy.

Friends of Raybe Oh share she’s radiating positivity

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Oh has been showing a more positive side to her friends, months after the accident.

Highlighting her positive sharings on social media, Ms Oh’s friends noted that those who do not know her might not be aware of the events she went through earlier this year.

Ms Oh also told her friends that she will be moving towards the future “bravely” and with the “courage to face life”.

Shin Min Daily reports that the 26-year-old is still undergoing rehab, physical therapy, and skin grafting sessions.

Tanjong Pagar accident victim’s girlfriend shares couple photo

Although she remains relatively inactive on Instagram, Ms Oh posted a photo of her and her late fiance last Thursday (18 Nov).

The photo was shared on her Instagram stories with a label that reads, “First photo with your partner”.

Wishing Raybe Oh well in her recovery

What she had gone through in the past year is unimaginable but we are sure that her story of love and bravery will reach the hearts of many.

We are heartened to hear that she has moved leaps and bounds in her recovery and is showing a more positive side to things.

No matter how long it takes, we hope Ms Oh knows that there are many who will be patiently waiting for her when she is ready to face the world again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Facebook.