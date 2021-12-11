Raybe Oh Spent 4 Months In Hospital, Sorry For Family’s Pain

Ms Raybe Oh recently returned to Instagram after 7 months of inactivity, as has so far been candid about her life since a tragic car accident in Tanjong Pagar claimed her fiancé’s life.

She gained plaudits for rushing into the blazing car in an attempt to save her fiancé, and she’s since told netizens that she doesn’t regret it at all.

This is despite having to endure no less than 32 surgeries during her 4 months in hospital.

Source

Raybe is back in hospital

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Saturday (11 Dec), Ms Oh revealed that she’s been back in hospital.

As she was feeling bored on Day 18 of her latest stay, she asked netizens to ask her a few questions.

Source

One took the chance to ask her how she’s recovering so far, to which she posted a series of graphic photos of her hand.

Source

She revealed that she had to go back to hospital for reconstructive surgery as the thick scar on her hand is affecting its function.

Hospital stay was toughest period

Besides the shocking photos, Ms Oh also shared her recovery process, saying that she was warded for 4 months.

This was the toughest period of her life, she added, as one of the procedures she had to undergo was intubation due to an injured respiratory tract rendering her unable to breathe.

Source

That caused her to be unable to eat, drink or talk for 6 days and feeling gagged.

Besides that, she endured a total of 32 surgeries and came down pneumonia that could have taken her life.

It took a toll on her mother, who, she said was “crying a lot”.

The incident also affected her ability to sing, as her throat was hurt from the intubation.

Source

She would try to save fiancé again

Despite all the pain and suffering, Ms Oh said she would go through all again if she could turn back time.

Source

She never regretted trying to save him from the fiery inferno one bit.

However, what she did feel sorry for was her family, for putting them through so much pain.

Raybe was with fiancé for almost 3 years

Ms Oh obviously still has her deceased fiancé in her heart, as they were together for close to 3 years.

She shared that 21 Apr would’ve been their 3rd anniversary.

Source

Sadly, they never got to celebrate it.

Check out her other answers in her Instagram Stories here.

A touching love

Ms Oh’s love for her fiancé is certainly touching, and given her brave character it’s no surprise she doesn’t regret trying to save him.

While she ultimately didn’t and suffered life-changing injuries as a result, it hasn’t changed her courageous nature.

Kudos to her for candidly sharing details of her love story here. MS News wishes her a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.