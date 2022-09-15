SFA Recalls French Goat Cheese After Metallic Matter Found, Consumers Urged To Seek Medical Advice

SFA Orders Recall Of French Goat Cheese Due To Presence Of Foreign Metallic Matter

Singapore has seen a recall for a fair amount of food products, due to the detection of unknown or harmful substances in them.

Unfortunately, yet another ingredient has been added to the list. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for French goat cheese due to the presence of metallic foreign matter in the product.

The recall is ongoing, initiated after authorities in Europe found foreign substances within the food item.

Those who have consumed the product should seek medical advice. They can also get in touch with the establishments they purchased it from for more enquiries.

SFA directs importer to recall cheese

On Wednesday (14 Sep), SFA announced the recall of President Sainte Maure Cheese (200g) in a media release.

They had done so after receiving a notification from the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (EU RASFF) regarding the product.

According to the release, authorities in the area had detected metallic foreign matter in the President Sainte Maure Cheese (200g), sold to the market by a French manufacturer.

As such, SFA has decided to take the precautionary measure of directing the importer, Lactalis Singapore Pte Ltd, to recall the goat cheese. It is currently ongoing.

The products by President Sainte Maure Cheese (200g) subject to the recall are as follows:

Lot number 227DD0539, expiring on 1 Nov.

Lot number 234AC0565, expiring on 5 Nov.

Lot number 241DD0540, expiring on 15 Nov.

SFA has urged consumers who have purchased the product to refrain from consuming it. Those who have already done so should seek out medical advice if necessary.

For further enquiries, customers can contact their points of purchase.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Food Agency.