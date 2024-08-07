Red Lion shares breathtaking view of NDP jump to whet S’poreans’ appetites for 9 Aug

Team Lead LTC Neo Choon Chea shows S’poreans what a Red Lion sees while jumping at NDP

While the Red Lions are usually a highlight of any National Day Parade (NDP), most Singaporeans will only get to see them looking up from the ground.

Thus, a Red Lion has shared a jump from his viewpoint so we can get a small taste of what it’s like being on the other side.

Video shows Red Lion jumping out of aircraft for NDP Preview

The videos were shared on Instagram by Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Neo Choon Chea, who oversees Red Lions training as Team Lead.

In his profile, he humbly describes himself as “an average Singaporean son who was (and still a little) scared of heights”.

Viewers wouldn’t have thought so when seeing his first clip, posted on 28 July after the first NDP Preview, which showed the Red Lions posing as they each took a heart-stopping leap from a C-130 transport aircraft.

After he makes his own jump, we get a stunning view of Singapore that only a select few have seen.

He also looks up to gaze at the safety of the aircraft receding into the distance.

The last thing depicted are the straps of the parachute that thankfully opens as he gets a little too close to the ground for comfort.

Video shows what a Red Lion experiences at NDP

LTC Neo’s second video, which was posted on Wednesday (7 Aug), showed what a netizen had earlier requested — the base and final leg before landing at the Padang.

Just two days before he would be doing it at the actual parade, he finally gave viewers a taste of something only a Red Lion can experience — what it feels like to touch down in the middle of an NDP.

As he made his final approach towards the Padang, we could get a sense of the euphoria of being greeted by thousands of excited Singaporeans as one flies above their heads.

After he touched down successfully, he made a heart sign with his hands as another Red Lion comrade could be seen approaching.

Netizens praise his jump, feel patriotic

LTC Neo said in his caption that he couldn’t wait to see Singaporeans at the Padang on National Day.

Netizens praised his jump, with one saying it was “flawless” and he, like many Singaporeans, were looking forward to the show.

Others also felt that he and the other Red Lions were “cool”.

One even said that the clips gave her the goosebumps “in a good way”.

Indeed, the video seems to have struck a chord with many Singaporeans as one said it stirred national pride in her.

Whether watching at the Padang or from home, we’ll definitely keep our eyes peeled for LTC Neo and his comrades this National Day.

