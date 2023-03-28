Van Crashes Into Covered Walkway Near Redhill MRT, 72-Year-Old Driver Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Dies After Van Skids & Crashes Into Covered Walkway In Redhill On 27 Mar

A 72-year-old van driver passed away following a freak accident near Redhill MRT station on Monday (27 Mar) afternoon.

He apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a section of the covered walkway outside the MRT station.

Before the crash, the van in question had reportedly turned at a nearby junction at high speed.

Van skids & crashes into covered walkway outside Redhill MRT

Footage on social media shows a stream of white smoke billowing from the wreckage directly outside Redhill MRT station.

Zoomed-in photos show that the impact of the collision shattered the entirety of the van’s front windscreen.

The right side of the van’s front section appeared severely damaged, with the corresponding wheel seemingly warped. The door to the front compartment was also missing.

One of the walkway’s pillars appeared broken, presumably due to the impact of the collision.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police officers were later seen at the scene of the incident. A cordon was also placed around the area.

The van was eventually towed away from the scene.

Driver succumbs to injuries in hospital

Speaking to The Straits Times, a passer-by who witnessed the incident said that paramedics performed CPR on the driver for at least 20 minutes.

The man also recounted seeing the van turning at the junction of Jalan Tiong and Tiong Bahru Road at “high speed”.

Thankfully, he managed to get out of the way just in time, only to see the van crash into the section of the walkway in front of him.

Sadly, the van driver — identified as a 72-year-old man — reportedly passed away after the accident.

He was conveyed in an unconscious state to Singapore General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at about 3.20pm on Monday (27 Mar). The accident took place at 920 Tiong Bahru Road, right outside Redhill MRT station.

SCDF officers had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the man, who was trapped in the driver’s seat.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the deceased.

